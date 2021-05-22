Lewandowski betters Bundesliga scoring record to 41 goals

Lewandowski, 32, was on target in the 90th minute with an easy tap-in to complete a 5-2 win as he gained sole possession of the record, after drawing level with former Bayern great Mueller last weekend.

Berlin, May 22 (IANS) Robert Lewandowski scored for Bayern Munich against Augsburg for a record 41st goal in one Bundesliga season on Saturday to erase former Munich icon Gerd Mueller from the record books.

Mueller's 40 goals had come in the 1971-72 season and for many decades it had appeared to be a record for eternity, reports DPA.

But after netting 34 times last season, Poland striker Lewandowski achieved the feat even though he missed five of the 33 games played this season with injury and being rested.

"I have no words, when you try for 90 minutes and get the goal in the last minute. Thankfully I made it, I am very happy. I have to be grateful to the team," Lewandowski told Sky TV.

Lewandowski was frustrated by goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz on several occasions but when his Polish compatriot failed to hold on to a shot from Leroy Sane he was there to pounce and complete a sixth league top scorer crown with the 41-goal record.

"It was difficult to stay patient. I was a little disappointed not to score. But you have to fight for a legendary record like this," he said.

Mueller will be unaware of what happened because he is suffering from dementia and in a nursing home. His wife, Uschi Mueller, said last week that he wouldn't begrudge Lewandowski for breaking the record but had also made a small request that would have kept him in the books.

"Dear Robert Lewandowski, 40 goals are enough," she said.

Mueller's overall record 365 top-flight goals also appeared to be for eternity but some are not so sure now because Lewandowski has moved within 88 goals with a tally of 277 for second place since a 2010 Bundesliga arrival at Borussia Dortmund.

The 32-year-old -- whose father was a junior European judo champion, mother a top flight volleyball player in Poland, and wife a former fudokan-karate world champion -- is rarely injured and super fit which should allow him a few more years.

