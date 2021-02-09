Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern reach FIFA Club WC final

Doha, Feb 9 (IANS) Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bayern Munich see off Al Ahly in the last four at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup here.

Last season's UEFA Champions League winner booked a clash with Tigres UANL of Mexico in the final on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Egyptian club on Monday set up a solid defense at the beginning of the game. But Lewandowski put the title favourite ahead with a close-range low shot 17 minutes after the break.