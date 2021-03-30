Lewandowski to miss England match

The striker led his team to a comfortable home victory over Andorra 3-0, in which he scored twice on Sunday evening. As it turned out, Lewandowski caught an injury just before he came off with 63 minutes on the clock. On Monday the Polish federation made an official statement, Xinhua news reports.

Warsaw, March 30 (IANS) The Polish Football Association (PZPN) said that captain Robert Lewandowski will miss Wednesday's clash against England in the 2022 World Cup qualifications.

"Clinical and imaging studies have shown damage to the collateral ligament of the right knee. The short time remaining until the next match of the national team excludes the participation of the national team captain in this match," PZPN announced.

"Robert would be able to handle it with pain, but there is too much risk that this injury will worsen. No matter how important the match is ahead of us, we cannot risk it," Poland doctor Jacek Jaroszewski told media.

Poland will go to England on Tuesday, while the striker will return to Germany.

"He will play in the Champions League against PSG on April 7, and it cannot be ruled out that he will be ready for Saturday's game against RB Leipzig," Poland doctor concluded.

Having played two games in the qualifications, Poland sit in second place with four points, two less than the leaders England before their direct clash in London on Wednesday. In other matches of Group I Andorra face Hungary, while San Marino host Albania.

--IANS

rkm/in