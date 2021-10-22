Lewis Hamilton turned 'Karate Kid' to beat bullies in school

Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he learned Karate as a young boy to defend himself when he was bullied in school.



Hamilton recalled his struggles during his childhood and pointed out how bullying needs to be stopped.

"So many people are going through in different ways. And after social media the hate and bullying is growing we need to protect the youth," said Hamilton in an interview with CNN.

The Formula One star said he wanted to channelise his aggression and protect everyone around him by learning Karate.

"I am a fighter and I always wanted to fight back when I was being bullied in my childhood by bigger kids. I was too weak back then, for example, I went and did Karate because I wanted to channelise my aggression and learn to protect myself and anyone around me," said Hamilton.

"And then I put my skills in racing. When I was on the racing track and if someone told names to me or my parent, I just go out there and beat. It's a good feeling," he added.

Hamilton will now feature in this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

Six points behind Max Verstappen in the standings having touched down at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) on Thursday, Hamilton and Mercedes have a great record at this venue, the Briton having won here five times since 2012 with a podium in seven of eight COTA appearances. (ANI)

