Liam Livingstone pulls out of IPL 2021 due to bubble fatigue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): England and Rajasthan Royals batsman Liam Livingstone has pulled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to bio-bubble fatigue. Livingstone flew back home on Monday.



"Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can," the Rajasthan Royals said in an official statement on Tuesday.

Last week, Ben Stokes was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to a finger injury. He has been sidelined for up to three months, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday.

ECB also informed that a repeat X-ray and CT scan on April 15 revealed that Stokes has a fracture of his left index finger.

The England all-rounder had sustained the injury during the game against Punjab Kings on Monday. The incident occurred during the Punjab innings as Stokes went forward to complete the catch of Punjab batsman Chris Gayle.

Stokes was visibly in pain even though he did come out to bat in the Rajasthan innings -- a match which the Sanju Samson-led side lost by four runs. (ANI)

