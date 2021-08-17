Like Olympics, spectators won't be allowed at Tokyo Paralympics too

With Japan having total Covid-19 cases of 1.14 million and with 15,408 deaths so far, "more stringent measures will be taken for competitions" during the Paralympic Games, it was decided during a four-party remote meeting between the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG), and the Government of Japan on Monday.

Tokyo, Aug 16 (IANS) Just like the Olympics, the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be held without spectators. The International Paralympic Committee has agreed to the decision taken by the government of Japan and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

"In light of the current emergency declaration issued for Tokyo, Saitama and Chiba Prefectures, another declaration of the state of emergency being requested by Shizuoka prefecture and the current infection situation broadly, more stringent measures will be taken for competitions to be held in these prefectures, including having no spectators," the IPC said in a report on its official website. Japan has reported more than 20,000 cases in a day during the last week.

With regards to road events, the organisers request the general public to refrain from coming to the roadside to watch the competitions, the IPC said.

The four parties involved in the discussion also decided to go ahead with allowing school children for some Paralympic Games programme with the rider that the request for the same has to come from the parents and local authorities.

"With regard to the school programme, given that the Tokyo 2020 Games are very important in helping us realise a more inclusive society, safety measures will be taken in order to facilitate spectating in cases where local authorities or school administrations request this in response to the wishes of parents and others," the IPC said.

The IPC expressed its regret to all ticket buyers.

"We very much regret that this situation has impacted the Paralympic Games, following the Olympic Games, and we sincerely apologise to all ticket buyers who were looking forward to watching the Games at the venues. We hope that you understand that these measures are unavoidable and being implemented in order to prevent the spread of infection. Everyone is encouraged to watch the Games at home."

