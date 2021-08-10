Lionel Messi signs for Paris Saint-Germain

Paris [France], August 11 (ANI): Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain has announced the signing of popular footballer Lionel Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year.



The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is justifiably considered a legend of the game and a true inspiration for those of all ages inside and outside football.

"The signing of Lionel Messi reinforces Paris Saint-Germain's aspirations as well as providing the club's loyal fans with not only an exceptionally talented squad, but also moments of incredible football in the coming years," read an official statement by the club.

Messi said, "I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes."

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain said, "I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris. He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same. The addition of Leo to our world class squad continues a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club. Led by our outstanding coach and his staff, I look forward to the team making history together for our fans all around the world."

Meanwhile, Brazil striker Neymar Jr also had posted an Instagram story with Messi on Tuesday and he captioned it as: "Back together".

Neymar and Messi used to be teammates while playing for Barcelona, but the duo parted ways after the Brazilian striker signed with PSG.

Earlier, Messi was set to extend his stay at FC Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal this summer. However, the club announced that "financial and structural obstacles" meant the deal could not be completed, meaning Messi left as a free agent.

Days ago, Messi was left in tears while bidding adieu to Spanish club Barcelona. Messi had then in a press conference admitted that his signing with PSG remains a possibility, but nothing is certain at the moment. (ANI)

