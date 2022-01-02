Lionel Messi, three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19

In a statement on Saturday night, PSG had said that four players and one staff member had tested COVID-19 but none of them was named. However, in a fresh statement on the team's medical news on Sunday, the club named Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, and Nathan Bitumazala.

Paris, Jan 2 (IANS) Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and three other Paris St Germain (PSG) players have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

According to PSG, the players are currently in isolation and subject to the appropriate health protocols.

"The 4 players that tested positive for Covid-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," the PSG said in a statement.

Notably, the cases have come ahead of the team's trip to Vannes.

The club also mentioned that Neymar JR will continue his treatment in Brazil until January 9 with members of the Paris Saint-Germain medical and performance staff and his return to training is still expected to be in about three weeks.

--IANS

avn/bsk