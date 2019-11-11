Lionesses off to winning start in U-17 Women's C'ships

Kalyani, Nov 11 (IANS) Alex Ambrose-coached Lionesses handed Panthers a 3-0 defeat in the inaugural match of the U-17 Womens Championship here on Monday.

Sudha Tirkey (17' O.G.) shot into her own net before goals from Lynda Kom (35') and Priyanka Sujeesh Pottekat (73') saw the Lionesses claim full points.

The championship organised by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) is aimed at showcasing the best of talent for Indian team selection ahead of the country's participation in next year's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Lionesses' Sumati Kumari could have easily scored the first goal of the tournament inside six minutes but it was Panthers' captain Sudha who had the misfortune of guiding the ball into her own net while clearing a cross from the enigmatic Sunita Munda. The Lionesses were fluid on the pitch as the Subhash Chakraborty-coached Panthers had little to reply. Lynda Kom, who starred for India in last month's SAFF U-15 Women's Championships with four goals chipped in a ball over Anjali Barke's head after the goalkeeper fumbled, allowing Priyanka to set her up inside the box. With newly-appointed India U-17 Women's head coach Thomas Dennerby watching from the stands, Lionesses kept the same momentum in the second half. Priyanka was rewarded with a goal for the constant pressure she mounted on the Panthers' defence but it was second-half substitute Daisy Crasto who had the chance of the evening as the Lionesses fell shy of scoring the fourth in the dying moments of the game. dm/bg