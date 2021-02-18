List of sold and unsold cricketers at IPL auction

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) At Thursday's mini auction, South African fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris set an all-time record of Rs.16.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), beating Yuvraj Singh's Rs.16 crore, a price that Delhi Daredevils had paid to buy him in 2015.

Morris, 33, thus, automatically became the highest earning foreign player in the IPL. He pushed Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, bought for Rs.15.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders last year, to the second place.