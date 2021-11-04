Listening to views of Kumble, Dravid on game is really special, says Scotland skipper Coetzer

Dubai [UAE], November 4 (ANI): Scotland skipper and member of ICC Cricket Committee Kyle Coetzer has said listening to views of former Indian skippers Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid on the game has been really special.



Coetzer, who is still involved with ICC Cricket Committee, said being able to spend a bit of time with Dravid and Kumble has been a real honour for him.

"Yes, they're (Kumble and Dravid ) two fantastic people. I guess icons and people who are fully respected amongst the game. Yeah, being able to spend a bit of time with them over the last couple of years in and out of meetings has been pretty special, surreal in many ways actually. It's been a real honor to be sat next to them," Coetzer said in the post-match press conference as per ICC.

"Although the last two years there haven't been many meetings going on with the whole pandemic and all that, but listening to their views on the game is really special to get their insights and where they think the game needs to go, et cetera, et cetera. Yeah, two good people to bounce ideas off," he added.

Speaking more about Dravid, the Scotland skipper said, "I did remind him (Dravid) that my first ever game, one of my first ever county games for Scotland, we were involved in a run out, and I was the person who was run out and he wasn't."

"I think that was fair enough considering that he was the mainstay of the Scotland team then and making sure that he performed well and scored runs. So I remember the day pretty clearly. I got a clear no and got sent back," he added.

India will next lock horns with Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday in the ongoing T20 World Cup and the side would hope to register a comprehensive victory to further boost their net run rate in order to remain in the hunt for the qualification for the semi-finals.

"Everyone in these Super 12 games is going to be a challenge. It doesn't matter which team you come up against, and the opportunity to try to test yourself against some of the best players in the world is a really important time for us, a phase in the cricket Scotland journey, I guess, in terms of how we show and what we do and show what we're capable of," said Coetzer,

"We realize we have to play really, really well to give ourselves the best chance. There was opportunities yesterday, in yesterday's game that, if we look back now, moments in that game could have changed the outcome of the final result, but we have to be better and keep raising our bar to be capable and be willing to take those opportunities when they come around," he signed off. (ANI)

