Liston Colaco joins ATK Mohun Bagan in big-ticket move

The 22-year-old Goa-born player, who made 23 appearances, scoring four goals and three assists for Hyderabad FC, will officially join ATK Mohun Bagan from June 1. He also went on to make his national team debut after a stellar season for the club.

Hyderabad, April 10 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) club Hyderabad FC on Saturday agreed to the transfer of their young forward Liston Colaco to ATK Mohun Bagan for an undisclosed fee, the club announced.

With focus on long-term sustainability, Hyderabad FC agreed to Liston's move in a deal that fetches the highest-ever transfer fee received for an Indian player.

A statement issued by Hyderabad FC said, "The club wishes Liston Colaco the very best for his future."

This is perhaps ATK Mohun Bagan's biggest summer move ahead of the new season. They had finished the previous season runners-up to Mumbai City.

Before joining Hyderabad FC, Colaco played three seasons at FC Goa. He moved to the Hyderabad club in 2019, as he did not get to start in a single game for the Gaurs.

At Hyderabad FC, Colaco blossomed with his forays and flair on the field and in the two seasons he was with the club, Colaco made 23 appearances of which 11 were starts.

