Little more disappointed for Sodhi for not getting his fifer: Conway

Christchurch [New Zealand], February 22 (ANI): New Zealand batsman Devon Conway might have missed out on a century against Australia in the opening T20I on Monday, but Conway said he is a little more disappointed for Ish Sodhi as the leg-spinner missed a five-wicket haul by a whisker.



Conway and Sodhi helped New Zealand register an emphatic 53-run win over Australia in the first T20I. The hosts now lead the five-match series 1-0.

If Conway starred with the bat -- 99* off 59 balls -- it was an all-round bowling performance from the hosts that saw them clinch the game. Sodhi picked four while Trent Boult and Tim Southee scalped two wickets each.

Conway was happy with the start he got in the series opener and hopes to keep the momentum going.

"Wanted to get myself in and play strong shots and run hard. T20 cricket is a bit of up and down and there's nerves every game and I'm happy to be scoring some runs. Pretty happy, good start to the series and we need to keep the momentum going," Conway said after the match.

"The key is to play strong shots and run well between the wickets. Naturally a little disappointed (for missing out on 100 off the last ball), probably a little more disappointed for Sodhi for not getting his fifer but happy to be on the winning side," he added.

Conway became the first New Zealand cricketer to smash five consecutive fifties in the T20s when he scored a breathtaking unbeaten 99 in the opening game of the series on Monday.

Conway's whirlwind 99 was just a continuation of his stunning summer performance. The left-handed batsman's previous four T20 scores were -- 93*, 91*, 69, 50 in the Super Smash.

Conway has now joined former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag, wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal, Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza, England swashbuckling cricketer Jos Buttler and Australia's David Warner as the only men to score five straight half-centuries in T20 matches. (ANI)

