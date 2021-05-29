Liu Shiwen ousted in China's T-T Olympic simulation tournament quarters

Nanyang, China, May 29 (IANS) Reigning world champion Liu Shiwen was China's first Olympic squad member to suffer an exit in the country's table tennis Olympic simulation tournament, losing 0-4 in the women's singles quarter-finals here on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, a record five-time world cup winner and a member of China's Olympic squad at 2016 Rio Games, lost to her 22-year-old rival He 4-11, 14-16, 6-11, 8-11.