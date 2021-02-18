Live Updates: IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai, February 18

The Bangladesh wicket-keeper was bought for Rs. 1 Crore

Surprise bidding for Australian cricketer Jhye Richardson. Punjab Kings and RCB bidding over Rs. 12 Crore

Adam Milne goes to Mumbai Indians

Mumbai beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to bag the Kiwi for Rs. 3.2 Crore!

Alex Carey too has no takers at Rs. 1.5 Crore. Kusal Perera and Sam Billings too go unsold

Wicket-keepers go under the hammer after the break.

Glenn Phillips at Rs. 50L goes unsold.

David Malan goes to Punjab Kings for 1.5 Crore!

Chris Morris goes for record price tag! Sold to RR for 16.25 Crore!

Morris becomes the most expensive player player ever in an IPL auction, beating Rs 16 crore for Yuvraj Singh by RCB.

Punjab Kings with Rs. 16 Crore bid, but Royals are not backing down.

Morris overtakes Maxwell, bid crosses Rs. 14.75 Crore! Punjab Kings top Rajasthan Royals with Rs. 15 Crore offer.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians join the bidding for South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris with RCB. Morris was released by RCB ahead of the auction for 10 Crore and was involved in the bidding till Rs. 9.75 Cr. So far Maxwell has been the top bid at Rs.14.2 Crore.

Shivam Dube goes to RR!

Young India all-rounder Shivam Dube is bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 4.4 Crore

Moeen Ali goes to CSK!

Good buy by the Super Kings for Rs. 7 Crore. Their first buy for the day is Moeen, who showed us what he could do on Chennai pitch, in the recently concluded Test with both bat and ball.

England's spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali has CSK and Punjab Kings interested. CSK desperate to purchase a match-winning allrounder.

Shakib Al Hasan goes to KKR!

KKR's winning bid for the Bangladesh all-rounder was Rs 3.2 Crore.

No takers for CSK discard Kedar Jadhav.

Glenn Maxwell goes to RCB!

Heavy bidding for Maxi by RCB and CSK . The Bangalore franchise win the bidding war and pocket Maxwell for Rs.14.2 Crore.

Glenn Maxwell, at Rs. 2 Crore base price, is the first all-rounder to go under the hammer. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are bidding for the Aussie all-rounder. Chennai Super Kings throw in their hat as well.

Hanuma Vihari at Rs 1 Crore is unsold and that completes Set 1.

Australia's limited overs skipper Aaron Finch is unsold for Rs. 1 Crore.

West Indies batsman Evin Lewis goes unsold at Rs 1 Crore.

Steve Smith goes to Delhi Capitals!

Steve Smith at Rs. 2 Crore gets an opening bid from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi Capitals join the bidding process. The former Rajasthan Royals skipper is sold to DC for Rs. 2,2 Crore

Another England batsman Jason Roy too has no takers in the first round.

England batsman Alex Hales for 1.5 Crore goes unsold in the first round.

Karun Nair is up or grabs at 50Lakh. There's no bid for the Karnataka batsman,

Auction will kick off at 3pm IST.

There are 12 players in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, though no Indians in it, while in the 11-player Rs.1 crore category, only Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the Indians.

There are 10 players in the highest bracket of Rs.10 crore. Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav -- and eight overseas players -- Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.

The list includes a total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs.

A total of 292 cricketers, pruned from the initial list of 1,114 players, have been picked to go under the hammer at the mini auction today.

Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.