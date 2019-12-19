Live Updates: IPL Player Auction 2020

For some it will be about finding the remaining pieces of their puzzle, while others with unsettled line-ups will look to add muscle and even overhaul the core of their sides at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction which will kick off in less than an hour in Kolkata today.

As many as 332 cricketers (186 Indian, 146 overseas players) will go under the hammer at the auction with Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and veteran South African fast bowler Dale Steyn among those opting for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

It won't be a big auction this time with only 73 slots there to be filled by the eight franchises and 29 of them can be foreign buys.