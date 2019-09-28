Liverpool announce squad for Sheffield United clash

Liverpool [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): Ahead of the match against Sheffield United, Liverpool on Saturday announced their 11-man squad for the match.

Liverpool have won all their six Premier League clashes so far and sit on the top position of the points table with 18 points.

The club will aim to maintain their winning streak in the Premier League when they will compete against Sheffield United today.



Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Kelleher, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Origi. (ANI)

