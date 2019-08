The backup goalkeeper Adrian made the crucial save to deny Tammy Abraham and give his team a win on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It's been a crazy week. I'm really happy for the team, I'm happy to play for Liverpool and happy for the fans," Adrian said.

Chelsea took the lead 1-0 in the 36th minute before Sadio Mane pulled Liverpool level early in the second half. Mane struck again in extra-time but Chelsea responded with a penalty from Jorginho to take it to the shoot-out.