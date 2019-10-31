Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp hints towards Carabao Cup's quarter-final boycott

Liverpool [UK], Oct 31 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has hinted towards a boycott of Carabao Cup's quarter-final boycott unless a suitable date is organised for the fixture.

His remarks came after Liverpool's win against Arsenal in the round of 16 match against Arsenal on Wednesday (local time).

The English football league (EFL) wants to schedule quarter-final matches of the tournament in the week commencing December 16, but if the games are indeed scheduled in that week, Liverpool will be unable to participate as they have to play their Club World cup semi-final in Qatar on December 18."If they do not find an appropriate place and I do not mean Christmas Day 3 am, then we don't play the game. If they don't find a proper date and we can't play the next round, then whoever our opponent is will go through, or Arsenal play," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying."I think a lot of people from the Premier League were sitting watching on television hoping Arsenal can do it. But I am sorry," he added.Liverpool currently has nine days free between their Premier League matches against Sheffield United (January 2) and Tottenham (January 11), but this period has been set aside for the third round of the FA Cup.The Reds defeated the Gunners 5-4 on penalties on Wednesday (local time), however in normal time, the match had finished at 5-5.The first half of the match saw five goals being scored between Liverpool and Arsenal.Arsenal Shkodran Mustafi's mistake (own goal) in the sixth minute costed the side as Liverpool went 1-0 up. However, Lucas Torreira Di Pascua gave Arsenal the equaliser in the 19th minute.The Gunners then quickly went into the lead as Gabriel Martinelli scored two goals within ten minutes to give them a 2-0 lead.Liverpool was handed a penalty in the 43rd minute and James Milner scored for the side, bringing the scoreline to 3-2 in favour of Arsenal.No more goals were scored in the first half and Arsenal went into the half time with a one-goal lead.In the second half, Ainsley Maitland-Niles registered a goal for Arsenal in the 54th minute, giving them a lead of 4-2.However, Liverpool got right back into the match owing to goals by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (58') and Divock Origi (62') and as a result, the scoreline was brought to 4-4 with still 28 more minutes left to play.In the 70th minute, Arsenal once again went into the lead as Jock Willock clocked in a goal. The Gunners looked all set for the win, but Liverpool's Origi had different goals as he smashed the ball into the goalpost to bring the normal time's play result to 5-5.After this, the match went into penalties and Liverpool came out triumphant. (ANI)