Liverpool criticises 'offensive and inappropriate' chant aimed at Billy Gilmour

Liverpool [UK], August 15 (ANI): Liverpool FC have denounced the chants from their supporters that were aimed at the Scotland international midfielder, Billy Gilmour during their 3-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday as "offensive and inappropriate."



Gilmour who is on loan from Chelsea to Norwich City was subjected to homophobic chants by the traveling Liverpool supporters at Carrow Road.

Replying to the original 'Kop Outs' tweet, the Merseyside-based club said: "The chant is offensive and inappropriate - a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs. We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future."

Kop Out is the Reds' LGBT+ fan group that initially released the following statement condemning the chants aimed at Billy Gilmour: "Earlier Kops Out had tweeted: "Great result today marred by homophobic chanting by some of our fans targeting Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour. If you can't support without resorting to bigoted nonsense, you don't understand YNWA."

Earlier, Liverpool got the 2021-22 season up and running with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Norwich City at a full-capacity Carrow Road on Saturday evening. Diogo Jota's first-time finish nudged the Reds into the lead after 26 minutes before his replacement, Roberto Firmino, added a second shortly after coming on in the second half.

Mohamed Salah made it 3-0 with a fine curled finish on 74 minutes, becoming the first player in Premier League history to score on five successive opening weekends in the competition. (ANI)

