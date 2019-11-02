Liverpool defeat Aston Villa by 2-1

Birmingham [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): Liverpool secured a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League here on Saturday.

Aston Villa started off brilliantly as they took a one-goal lead in the 21st minute with the help of Mahmoud Hassan's strike.

Liverpool then tried hard to score an equaliser but failed to net a goal and Aston Villa maintained their lead.



As the match was inching towards the full-time, Andrew Robertson finally broke the deadlock in the 87th minute and helped Liverpool level the score.

Sadio Mane then scored a goal in the 90+4th minute, bringing the scoreline to 2-1 and Liverpool managed to take away the victory off Aston Villa's hands.

On the Premier League's points table, Liverpool hold the first position with 31 points while Aston Villa is on the 16th spot with just 11 points. (ANI)

