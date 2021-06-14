Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian signs contract extension with club

Liverpool [UK], June 14 (ANI): Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian on Monday signed a new extended contract with the club.



The Spanish stopper joined the Reds on a free transfer in August 2019 and has made 24 appearances in all competitions to date, lifting the Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup along the way.

Adrian's spell at Anfield will continue after he put pen to paper on a new deal following the end of the 2020-21 season.

"I'm delighted, I'm very happy to stay in the club. Firstly, because it's a reward from the club for the hard work that I've been doing since I signed two years ago. I really appreciate that confidence from the club, from the manager and from everyone involved in that situation," the official website of Liverpool quoted Adrian as saying.

"And secondly, and above all of that, it's a pleasure to stay in Liverpool - it's such a big club. But being as well a family club, it's very special for any player to stay here. I am privileged," he added.

Last season, Adrian had shared backup duties to Alisson Becker with Caoimhin Kelleher, featuring on six occasions for Jurgen Klopp's men and claiming three clean sheets.

The 34-year-old is now eager to play his part next term as Liverpool aims to build on a 10-game unbeaten Premier League run that secured third place and Champions League qualification in May.

"I try to help the team in every moment. To try to enjoy and give my experience in every second, to the player who plays at that moment or when I play, to try to be together at the same time," said Adrian.

"As Jurgen said, I'm a team player - I try to support, to give that confidence to those players, to try to give that confidence in the dressing room, in the training ground every day. To push each other," he added. (ANI)

