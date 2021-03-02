Liverpool owner valued at 'over $7bn' in investment deal: Report

London, March 2 (IANS) Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) is on the verge of selling a 10 per cent stake to private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners for around US$750 million, a report said.

The deal with RedBird, which was founded in 2013 by former Goldman Sachs banker Gerry Cardinale, would value the owner of Premier League champions Liverpool and Major League Baseball's (MLB) Boston Red Sox at "more than $7 billion", a report on sportspromedia.com said quoting Sportico.com.