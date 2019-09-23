Liverpool regain lead after hard-fought win over Chelsea

On Sunday, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino scored the goals as Liverpool made it six wins out of six this season and have now collected 15 Premier League wins in a row, keeping their five-point lead at the top of the table, reports Xinhua news agency.

Manchester United's poor start continued as they were beaten 2-0 at West Ham while Crystal Palace drew 1-1 with Wolves.

Arsenal climbed to fourth after a 3-2 win over Aston Villa, despite playing almost an hour with 10 men.

Liverpool were 2-0 up at half-time at Stamford Bridge through a superb free-kick from Alexander-Arnold and a header from Firmino. Chelsea had a goal ruled out for offside when it was 1-0 and reduced the deficit in the second half when N'Golo Kante fired the ball into the top corner with 20 minutes to go. That sparked a frenzy of Chelsea attacks but they couldn't find the equalizer and Liverpool moved clear again at the top while the hosts slipped to 11th, as pressure continued to mount on boss Frank Lampard.