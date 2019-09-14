Liverpool secure 3-1 win over Newcastle

Liverpool [UK], Sept 14 (ANI): Liverpool continued their winning streak in the Premier League as they defeated Newcastle by 3-1 here on Saturday.

With this victory, Liverpool have now won all their five matches in the Premier League and sits on the top position with 15 points.

Newcastle's Jetro Willems scored the opening goal of the match in the seventh minute. However, Liverpool's Sadio Mane, after 20 minutes, scored an equaliser.



Mane then again struck in the 39th minute, providing his side a one-goal lead. Mohamed Salah then netted a goal in the 71st minute and the game concluded on the same.

Liverpool will now face Chelsea on September 22. (ANI)

