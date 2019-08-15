Liverpool win UEFA Super Cup, defeat Chelsea on penalties

Istanbul [Turkey], Aug 15 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties by 5-4 to win the UEFA Super Cup here on Thursday.

Both the clubs gave each other tough competition in the match. The first goal was scored by Chelsea's Olivier Giroud in the 36th minute.

However, it was levelled by Sadio Mane in the 48th minute. The scores were 1-1 after 90 minutes and the match went into extra time.



Mane struck again in the 95th minute to hand his side a one-goal lead. But Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the 101st minute and Jorginho converted it into a goal which brought the scores to 2-2.

Hence the draw forced the match to go into penalties where Liverpool defeated Chelsea. (ANI)

