Liverpool Women sign midfielder Ceri Holland

Liverpool [UK], January 28 (ANI): Liverpool FC Women on Thursday completed the signing of midfielder Ceri Holland.



The 23-year-old joins the Reds having spent four years in the USA competing in the college programme at the University of Kansas.

Holland finished her time at the university having started in 75 consecutive games for the Jayhawks and earned Big 12 Conference honours in her freshman, junior and senior years. In nine starts during a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she won Conference Offensive Player of the Week awards three times, providing eight goals and a team-high six assists.

Holland had moved across the Atlantic after three years in the development programme at Manchester City, and she has previously gained international recognition at U19 level for Wales.

"I'm excited to get here and start with the girls. It's just an honour really to be representing such a big club. For them to give me this opportunity is just amazing for me and I'm really excited to get going," Holland said in an official statement.

"It's a good environment to be in and an environment where I think I can add something to it and help the team with results, hopefully. That's my aim really. I just can't wait to get going now and get on the pitch and start playing football again and represent a great club," she added.

LFC Women interim manager Amber Whiteley said Holland is a player the club felt would be an excellent addition to the squad.

"We're delighted to welcome Ceri to the club and she will add strength in depth to the playing squad. She's an athletic midfield player who brings great energy to the pitch and has a tremendous work ethic. She's also a great person and has values that match those of the club," said Whiteley.

Liverpool Women will return to competitive action on February 7 with an away trip to Charlton Athletic. (ANI)

