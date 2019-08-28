Liverpool worked on defending, says Jurgen Klopp

Leeds [UK], Aug 28 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the club has worked on their defence but not in the way people expected.

"People spoke about our defending. We work on our defending but not in the way people probably expected," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool have won all their three matches till now in the Premier League, recent being their 3-1 win over Arsenal.



Klopp is of the opinion that from the defending point of view, their clash against Arsenal was the best game.

"It's not about the last line; it's a common thing, defending in the Premier League doesn't work if you talk to [each individual player] and tell him, 'We have to do this and that differently," he said.

"We worked really hard now on that, like we always do but this week we had the time to do it. From a defending point of view, it was for sure the best game, against an incredible threat from Arsenal," Klopp added.

Liverpool will now compete against Burnley FC in Premier League on August 31. (ANI)

