Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten home run in PL ends after defeat against Burnley

Liverpool [UK], January 22 (ANI): Liverpool's long unbeaten home run in the Premier League came to an end after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley here on Friday. It's the Reds' first loss at Anfield in the league since April 2017, ending the club-record unbeaten streak at 68.



Ashley Barnes' late penalty proved decisive in the match as it allowed Burnley to snatch all three points from the game.

"This was Liverpool's first defeat in 68 #PL matches at Anfield (W55 D13) since April 2017, three years and 273 days ago. It was the second-longest unbeaten home run in English top-flight history, after Chelsea's 86 games ending in October 2008," Premier League tweeted.

Jurgen Klopp's team dictated play for much of the match. A minute before half-time, Divock Origi crashed a shot against the crossbar after a defensive error by Ben Mee put him clear on goal.

The turning point of the match came seven minutes before the end when Alisson brought down Barnes in the penalty area. The Burnley forward calmly converted the penalty to end Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten home record.

The defeat leaves Liverpool fourth on the Premier League standings with 34 points, six points behind table-toppers Manchester United.

Burnley's first league win at Anfield since 1975 lifts them up one place to 16th with 19 points. (ANI)

