Liverpool's biggest game of season so far, says Henderson ahead of clash with Man City

Liverpool [UK], October 3 (ANI): Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson stressed the need for the club to be at their 'very best' when they face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.



The Reds entered the weekend occupying first place in the Premier League standings, with the reigning champions one spot beneath them after six rounds of fixtures.

Writing in his column in the official matchday programme, Henderson detailed his immense respect for Pep Guardiola's side, having battled intensely with them for honours in recent seasons.

Liverpool skipper said: "There's no doubt that today's game is our biggest of the season so far. The Premier League table tells us this, recent history and the aims of the two clubs tells us this."

"As an opponent, Manchester City are as strong as they come and we welcome them to Anfield in the knowledge that having got a great result at Chelsea last weekend they will be looking for another one today."

"City's record under Pep Guardiola speaks for itself. From a Liverpool perspective, they set the standards that we had to live up to before we could become champions and any team which wants to win the league this season will know that their chances of doing so will be maximised if they finish above City. "

Liverpool who is currently second placed in PL will clash with defending champions Manchester City on Sunday. Notably, Merseyside club has failed to score a non-penalty goal in each of their last three meetings with Manchester City, but their in-form forwards will be confident of ending that run at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's team are the competition's top scorers with 15 goals in six matches, while Man City have conceded just once all season in the league. Between them, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have had direct involvement in 12 of those goals. (ANI)

