Livingstone's record ton in vain as Pakistan seal thrilling win over England in 1st T20I

Nottingham [UK], July 17 (ANI): Liam Livingstone scored the fastest T20I century by an England player but failed to take the hosts over the line as Pakistan recorded a 31-run win in the first T20I on Friday.



With this win, Pakistan has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Livingstone smashed nine sixes and six fours in a scintillating 103 off 43 balls but Pakistan bowlers held their nerve to eke out a hard-fought win.

Shadab Khan turned the tables in the visitors' favour by dismissing Lewis Gregory (10) and Livingstone in the 17th over of the match to leave the hosts 183 for seven, 50 runs behind their 233-run target.

England chase subsided after Livingstone's dismissal as they were bowled out for 201 with four balls spare.

Opener Jason Roy (32 off 13 balls, three sixes, two fours) was the only other batsman besides Livingstone to trouble Pakistan bowlers for any length of time. For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan took three wickets each.

Earlier a record-setting batting performance by Pakistan saw them post 232 for six in their allotted 20 overs. The total was Pakistan's highest in T20Is beating their previous best of 205 runs that were achieved against South Africa earlier this year and against West Indies in 2018.

The foundation of the huge total was laid by a brilliant 150-run first-wicket stand between captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan scored 63 off 41 balls (eight fours, one six), Rizwan was dismissed by Lewis Gregory in the 15th over.

Sohaib Maqsood played the first of a series of cameos by Pakistan batters that took the side to their monumental score, Sohaib scored 19 off seven balls with the help of two sixes before falling to Tom Curran.

Babar played some typically stylish shots in his authoritative 85 off 49 balls (eight fours, three sixes) before falling to David Willey.

Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman carried the momentum in a stunning 46-run partnership off a mere 16 balls, Hafeez hit three sixes and one four in his 24 (10 balls) while Fakhar smoked three sixes and one four in his 26 off eight.

Pakistan added 152 in the last 10 overs of their innings. For England, Curran finished with two wickets for 47 runs in his four overs.

Meanwhile, a total of 27 sixes were hit in the match. The second T20I will be played at Headingley Leeds on Sunday.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 232/6 (Babar Azam 85, Mohammad Rizwan 63; Tom Curran 2-47); England 201/10 (Liam Livingstone 103, Jason Roy 32; Shaheen Afridi 3-30) (ANI)

