Lord's Test: Worst time for an England collapse?

England are soon to host Australia in an Ashes series and if Day 1 of the ongoing one-off Test against Ireland is any indication, things are set to get difficult come August, especially, the batting department.

It took Ireland just 23.4 overs to bundle out England for 85 at Lord's on Wednesday. It is England's shortest Test innings ever at home, surpassing the 30-over collapse against West Indies at Edgbaston in 1955.

This is also the fifth-shortest completed innings ever in Tests for the newly-crowned world champions. The last time they lasted fewer overs was against New Zealand in Auckland last year, when they were bowled out in 20.4 overs.

All this on a hot afternoon which makes batting relatively easier, should give the England team a lot to think about. This was no ordinary collapse. The hosts lost 10 wickets in a session - the fourth time in the last three years. Quite naturally, the batting order just did not get going against an inspired Irish bowling attack. Only two runs were contributed by England's middle order (Nos. 4-7) - the joint-lowest contribution ever by their middle order, equaling their dismal show in that Auckland innings against New Zealand in 2018. The English bowlers did well by dismissing the Irish side for 207 in their first innings. The second innings gives English batsmen one last chance to get some runs under their belt before the mighty Ashes series. The good news is, the top order has already shown the hunger in the second essay.