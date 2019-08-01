Lots of special moments to remember regardless of result: Kate Cross on Women's Ashes

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): England pacer Kate Cross on Thursday cherished the "special moments" during the Women's Ashes, saying she is proud of her team for signing off the "disappointing" series with a win against Australia.

Cross in an Instagram post shared the pictures with her teammates from the multi-format series and conveyed thanks to the crowd for the support. She also congratulated Australia on retaining the Ashes.

"Proud of the girls for signing off a disappointing Ashes series with a win last night. Still, lots of special moments to remember regardless of the result. And thank you for all the brilliant support, the crowds have been amazing. We will come back better for this. Congratulations Australia on retaining the #WomensAshes," Cross said.England batter Danielle Wyatt also posted images from the recently concluded Ashes and called the win in the third T20I a class team effort. She praised teammate Mady Villiers on her international debut."Class team effort to finish with a win last night Congrats to @madyvilliers on her debut too," Wyatt said.Lauren Winfield, middle-order batter for England, said there is no hiding from the fact that the Ashes was tough for her team. She added that she is proud of her group for sticking together and giving supporters something to smile.Winfield further said she will now focus on the upcoming KIA Super League."International summer done... No hiding from the fact it's been bloody tough but proud of how we've stuck together as a group and managed to give our supporters a little something to smile about last night. Focus now turns to the KSL!" Winfield said.England denied Australia from clean sweeping the three T20Is 1-2 on Wednesday (local time). The hosts of the tournament defeated the Down Under team by 17 runs to register its first and consolation win in the series.Australia, who had already won the Ashes, sealed the Women's Ashes with a margin of 12-4 as the visitors had whitewashed England in the three ODIs and played a stalemate in the one-off Test.Going into its pride match, England posted a below-par total of 140 runs thanks to late flourish by the middle-order, especially Katherine Brunt's unbeaten cameo of 25.England bowlers produced disciplined spells and broke the spine of Australia as Sophie Ecclestone got the big wicket of visiting captain Meg Lanning. Debutant Mady Villiers impressed both the crowd as well as commentators as she got two international wickets, including Alyssa Healy.Veteran bowling all-rounder and Player of the Match Brunt rattled the middle-order and restricted Australia on 122 runs, leaving Player of the Series Ellyse Perry stranded on 60.England will next meet Australia in the tri-series next year, which will also include India. The tri-series will be hosted by Australia from January 31 to February 12, 2020. (ANI)