LPL 2021: Captain Bhanuka shines in Gladiator's win

Colombo, Dec 6 (IANS) Skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa led by example clobbering a cameo 31-ball 56 in Galle Gladiator's triumphant 54-run flying start to the Sri Lanka Cricket Lanka Premier League 2021 second edition curtain raiser over Jaffna Kings under lights at the R Premadasa Stadium, here.

He struck 3 sixes and 6 boundaries in a total of 164 for 7 off 20 overs on which the Gladiators bowlers ran through the Jaffna Kings for 110 in 18.2 overs late on Sunday.