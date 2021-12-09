LPL 2021: Jaffna Kings beat Kandy Warriors by 14 runs in a high-scoring match

Colombo, Dec 9 (IANS) Jaffna Kings reigned supreme in their match against Kandy Warriors in a rain curtailed Lanka Premier League match at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday as Thisara Perera's side won a high-scoring game by 14 runs via DLS method.

The run riot was triggered by terrific half centuries by Jaffna Kings' captain Thisara Perera, who bludgeoned 53 off just 21 balls decked with 6 sixes and 2 boundaries, while Avishka Fernando pounded 53 off 23 balls, illuminated by 7 sixes. The duo helped their team post a total of 181 for 6 in 14 overs in the rain-curtailed contest.