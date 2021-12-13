LPL: Colombo Stars beat Galle Gladiators by 41 runs

After electing to bat first, Colombo Stars captain Mathews opened the innings and helped his team in posting a solid total of 162/7 in the rain-curtailed 18-over match late on Sunday. He hit 8 boundaries and 3 sixes in his innings.

Colombo, Dec 13 (IANS) Angelo Mathews returned from an injury to lead Colombo Stars to a much-needed 41-run win over Galle Gladiators with a 57-ball 73 in Lanka Premier League 2021 match at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Colombo Stars innings was also bolstered by Dinesh Chandimal who made 36 off 14, smashing 4 fours and 2 sixes in his innings.

In reply, Galle Gladiators were bowled out for 121 in 16.5 overs with Stars pacer Naveen ul-Haq claiming 3 for 27, suffering their second successive defeat in two days. Kusal Mendis scored 64 runs in 39 balls, with 7 fours and a six in the chase. But he found no support from the remainder of the Galle Gladiators' batting order.

Seekuge Prasanna, who took 2 for 23, and Ravi Rampaul, who picked 2 for 34, also contributed with the ball for Colombo Stars as they picked up only their second win of the season.

