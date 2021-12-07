LPL: Colombo Stars defeat Galle Gladiators by four wickets

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 7 (ANI): Colombo Stars made Galle Gladiators see stars in a 4-wicket dismantling in the third match of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on the second day of the Sri Lanka Cricket organized T20 showpiece tournament at the R Premadasa Stadium on Monday.



The architect of downsizing the winners of yesterday's opening game versus Jaffna Stallions, was Dhananjaya de Silva who produced an all-round performance of 2 for 18 and scored a decisive 24 off 28 balls.

Galle Gladiators big guns came apart against Colombo's three-pronged pace-spin attack of Dushmantha Chameera 2 for 21, Dhananjaya de Silva 2 for 18 and Akila Dananjaya 2 for 19 that left them reeling on 45 for 4 wickets after the power play 6 overs.

It took an unfinished ninth-wicket partnership of 39 between Isuru Udana 25 off 17 laced with two over the top and Noor Ahamad, who made 11 to lift the side to 116 for 8 from the doldrums of 77 for 8 after 15.3. overs. Upfront Ben Dunk top scored for the Gladiators with 38 off 25 hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes.

But it wouldn't stop the Colombo Stars from hitting the winning board. Colombo Stars settled the issue reaching 117 for 6 off 17.3 overs with David Wiese, the South African born Namibia player scoring 22 off 16 smacking 2 sixes and Dinesh Chandimal coming out of a recent lean run with an unbeaten 26 containing 2 fours. (ANI)

