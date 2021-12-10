LPL: Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants match called off due to rain

Colombo, Dec 10 (IANS) The eighth match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) between Dambulla Giants and Galle Gladiators was called off following incessant rain on Friday. Galle Gladiators scored 18/0 in 1.2 overs in reply to Dambulla Giants' total of 159/7 before the match was abandoned. Both teams picked up one point each from the game.

The Dambulla Giants Captain Dasun Shanaka and Ramesh Mendis were the stars of their team's batting card. Shanaka played an innings of 37 runs from 32 balls, laced with 3 boundaries and 1 six, while Mendis notched 33 runs from 23 balls. He struck 2 boundaries and 1 six.

Left-arm chinaman Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers for the Galle Gladiators with figures of 2/24 in his four overs. Nuwan Thushara also took two wickets for the Gladiators.

