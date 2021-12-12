LPL: Kandy Warriors defeat Galle Gladiators by 5 wickets

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 12 (ANI): Kandy Warriors defeated the Galle Gladiators by 5 wickets in Saturday's first match of the Lanka Premier League 2021 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.



Kandy, who have not had the best of time in the tournament, put the Galle Gladiators under pressure by restricting them to 127 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Kamindu Mendis was the pick of the bowlers for the Kandy Warriors, who picked up figures of 3/25. Nimesh Vimukthi also made a vital contribution with figures of 2/17.

Kandy Warriors romped to 131 for 5 wickets with Ravi Bopara leading the way with an unbeaten 34 along with Tom Moores' 28 and Charith Asalanka's 21.

Kusal Mendis and Samit Patel were the highlights of Galle Gladiators' batting card.

Mendis played an innings of 44 runs from 34 balls, while Patel scored 36* off 32 balls. (ANI)

