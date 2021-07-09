LPL postponed due to lack of foreign players

"The Lanka Premier League 2021, which was expected to commence on the 29th July 2021, has been rescheduled to be held from 19th November to 12th December 2021," said a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket.

Colombo, July 9 (IANS) Lanka Premier League (LPL), the T20 franchise league run by Sri Lanka Cricket, has been postponed till November due to the unavailability of foreign players. The tournament, which was supposed to begin on July 29, will now commence on November 19 and end on December 12.

It termed the unavailability of foreign players as the reason behind cancellation.

"The Governing Council of the Lanka Premier League is of the view that rescheduling the tournament will enable more players from leading cricket-playing nations to take part in the league," the statement added.

The LPL Governing Council said that it will be difficult to have top players since a lot of them will be busy in the Caribbean Premier League as well as other international series.

"The Council made this decision after assessing that at least one similar premier league and several international tours will be played among the cricketing nations during August 2021, during the period, which the LPL 2nd edition was expected to be played," the statement said further.

Former India players Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and Sudip Tyagi as well as first-class cricketer Manvinder Bisla are expected to take part in this year's edition.

--IANS

kh/bsk