LPL: Tom Kohler-Cadmore hits 92 as Jaffna Kings thrash Colombo Stars

Colombo, Dec 16 (IANS) The Jaffna Kings continued to dominate the Lanka Premier League as they defeated Colombo Stars by 102 runs on Thursday.

After putting up a total of 193/5 in their 20 overs, the Kings bowled out Colombo Stars for 91 runs in 15.5 overs.

The Stars couldn't find the required momentum during their chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Maheesh Theekshana set the tone for the Kings by dismissing Captain Angelo Mathews for 10 runs from 8 balls in the third over.