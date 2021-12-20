LPL: We found some new young talents this year, says Colombo Stars' Dinesh Chandimal

Speaking after the match, Chandimal went on to thank Sri Lanka Cricket for successfully organising the Lanka Premier League 2021 season despite facing several hurdles.

Stars lost to Dambulla Giants by 6 wickets in the Eliminator and were knocked out of the competition.

Colombo, Dec 20 (IANS) Colombo Stars' batter Dinesh Chandimal has said that despite making a few mistakes, the team can take plenty of positives from the Lanka Premier League 2021 season.

"We all know with the Covid pandemic, it is tough to hold a tournament like this one. So, I must thank Sri Lanka Cricket and the IPG. They have done tremendously well. They have organised well and hospitality and everything was superb," Chandimal said.

Chandimal had a fantastic season as he smashed 277 runs in 9 games at an average of 46.17 and a whopping strike rate of 150.54. He is currently 3rd in the list of highest run-getters in the Lanka Premier League 2021. The Sri Lanka veteran explained how he enjoyed the new role that was given to him by the coach and the captain.

"Before the start of the tournament, the captain and the coach asked me to bat at no. 6. They gave me the finishing role. In T20 cricket, this is a new role for me. I think I did well for Colombo Stars this season. Unfortunately, we could not make it through to the final as a team. Overall, I am really happy about my performance," he said.

Chandimal went on to sum up the season for the franchise. "I think we played some outstanding cricket throughout the tournament, but in patches. In some games, we made mistakes. So, it's a mixed feeling. Sometimes, you are happy and sometimes you are sad. I think, overall, we have done well as a team."

Chandimal further revealed the areas where Colombo Stars could have done better and admitted it cost them a few of the games this season.

"I think, as a team, we have gelled well. When we were batting, we could not click as a unit. That cost us games. Especially, in the first six overs, we lost two-three wickets, and we did get going in the first powerplay. That cost us most of the matches we have lost in the tournament," he said.

The right-handed batsman further admitted that Colombo Stars were 20 runs short in the Eliminator after electing to bat. "I think, to be honest, we were short 20 runs. That's what I feel. The pitch was not easy to bat, not like last year. The ball did not come to bat on this track. We were short 20 runs. That's where we lost the game."

Chandimal further went on to reveal his best moment from the tournament and praised some of the youngsters for their performance in the season.

"I think in the first round, the last game against Kandy was a crucial game for us. After we won the game, everyone was over the moon. So, I think that was the best moment for us in the tournament," he said.

"We found some new young talents this year such as Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashan Priyanjan. So, we have to take a few positives from the tournament, and I am sure, the franchise will be looking for them to perform next year as well," Chandimal signed off.

--IANS

cs