Ludhiana academy wins Punjab state basketball

India international Princepal Singh was the top scorer for the winners. He got 13 points, including two three pointers, while Gurbaz Singh contributed 12 points to the team's total.

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Star-studded Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) scored a comfortable 43-33 win over Jalandhar to win the men's trophy in the Punjab State Basketball Championships that concluded in Jalandhar.

The women's trophy went to Amritsar as they beat LBA team 57-50.

The Ludhiana district women's team finished third in the state competition that saw 11 teams compete for the

trophy.

Twenty two teams including 11 in the men's section participated in the four-day competition.

The tournament was held behind closed doors without spectators. The top performers in the tournment will be picked in the state team for the national championships.

