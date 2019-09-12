Luka Modric sustains muscular injury

Madrid [Spain], Sept 12 (ANI): Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has sustained a muscular injury to the adductor in his right leg, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The club said that tests were carried out on the 34-year-old after which he was diagnosed with the injury.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Luka Modric by Real Madrid's medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the adductor in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the club said in a statement. (ANI)



