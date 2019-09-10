Lukaku confident of touching 50 goals milestone

Leeds [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Belgium player Romelu Lukaku, who is just one goal behind touching the half-century for his country, said he will get to that milestone and termed himself a 'killer' on the field.

Belgium registered a massive 4-0 win over Scotland during their UEFA Euro Qualifiers on Tuesday with Lakaku scoring the opening goal.



"I'll get to that 50th goal. I have to say that I was more concerned with the 30th, when I was able to break the record. I don't dream about the 50. I really don't. I'm relaxed. I am a killer on the field, but not next to it. I was happy with that goal," Goal.com quoted Lukaku as saying.

"It was a long time ago that we had scored another goal on the counter. If we can play like this, we are deadly. The best counter-attacking team in the world," he added.

Thomas Vermaelen and Toby Alderweireld scored the team's second and third goal respectively. Kevin De Bruyne netted the fourth goal after Lukaku provided an assist.

Lukaku said: "I am happy that I could give an assist to De Bruyne. He finished it nicely." (ANI)

