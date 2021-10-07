Luke Shaw backs Sancho to 'go right to the very top'

Manchester [UK], October 7 (ANI): Luke Shaw has backed his Manchester United and England team-mate Jadon Sancho to "go right to the very top", after working closely with the exciting forward in recent months.



The two men were international teammates last summer when the Three Lions reached the final of Euro 2020, in which Shaw famously scored a stunning opening goal at Wembley Stadium.

Shortly after the tournament, Sancho completed his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Old Trafford and the 21-year-old livewire has so far made nine appearances for the club.

Jadon missed the pre-season training camp due to his extended summer break, which naturally had an impact on his fitness, but his recent performances have been increasingly effective and it is clear the Englishman is growing sharper with every outing as a Red.

Shaw is currently away on international duty with Sancho as England prepare to face Andorra on Saturday night. While speaking to the media before that World Cup qualifier, Luke has backed Jadon to show his undoubted qualities for United.

"Sometimes, for people, it takes time," Shaw told talkSPORT as per manutd.com. "I wouldn't say struggle because I don't think he's struggling at the moment. He's working extremely hard behind closed doors."

"He's training really well and looking really sharp. He just hasn't had that bit of luck that sometimes you need for your first goal or first assist. But I've got no doubt in my mind, it's coming."

"The talent he has is unbelievable, he can go right to the very top. It's just about him staying focused, keep doing what he's doing in training and working hard. His time will come." (ANI)

