Luke Shaw is a big weapon for us, says de Gea

Manchester [UK], January 31 (ANI): Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea termed Luke Shaw as a "big weapon" while applauding the centre-back's performances in the ongoing 2020-21 season.



Shaw has played 163 matches for United since making the switch to the club in 2014. Ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as the manager, Shaw has been showcasing winning performances.

"He's a big weapon for us. I think the last few games he's played he's been playing really well. He's a very important player for us and when he's fit and playing at 100 per cent I think he makes this team better," de Gea told MUTV.

Shaw was last seen in action in United's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday. The match ended as a goalless draw and United, as a result, remained static at the second position in the standings.

De Gea also praised Edinson Cavani, who has scored five goals in 20 games for the Red Devils since arriving at Old Trafford in October last year.

"He just wants to score goals! He's a really experienced player who has scored many goals for many teams. I think everyone has seen his qualities, he always tries to score goals and is always in the box ready to jump on any mistake and take the ball and score. He's a great header of the ball, he presses a lot, he's a great player for the team," said De Gea.

United will next lock horns against Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday. (ANI)

