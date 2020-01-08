Mackenzie Harvey to lead Australia U19 World Cup squad

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 8 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday named Mackenzie Harvey as skipper of the U19 World Cup squad and Lachlan Hearne and Ollie Davies as vice-captains.

Taking to Twitter, CA wrote, "Our captains for the U19s @ICC @cricketworldcup have just been announced! (L-R) Lachlan Hearne (vc), Mackenzie Harvey (c) and Ollie Davies (vc) will lead our side, which leaves for South Africa tomorrow night. The tournament starts on January 17!"



The 13th edition of the World Cup will be played between 16 teams, split into four groups, in South Africa. Australia will face West Indies, Nigeria, and England in their group stage. The team will leave for South Africa on January 17.

The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super League stage.

Australia U19 squad for World Cup: Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies (vc), Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (c), Lachlan Hearne (vc), Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans.

The final of the mega event will be played at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on February 9. (ANI)

