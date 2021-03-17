Maharashtra's Diya wins 2nd successive TT national title

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Extending her dominance in the domestic circuit, Maharashtra paddler Diya Chitale clinched her second successive youth girls singles title at the UTT 82nd Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships.

Diya, who had won double crown -- Youth and Junior singles title -- in the last edition of the national championship, got better of Karnataka's Yashaswini Ghorpade 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 5-11, 11-8, 11-2 in the summit clash on Tuesday.