Main focus is to win some matches in COTIF Cup: Maymol Rocky

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Indian women's football head coach Maymol Rocky on Wednesday said that the team's main focus is to win some games in the upcoming COTIF Cup.

"The main aim for us in the COTIF Cup is to get some international matches under our belt," AIFF quoted Rocky as saying.

Indian women's team will play against the likes of Guinea, Bolivia, Mauritiana, and Spain in the COTIF Cup."We will be facing some tough teams this time, and that will really give us the match-experience that we are looking for, in order to take this team forward," she added.Although Guinea is placed at the 71st position in the FIFA women's ranking lower than India, Rocky believes that the match will be a tough game as they are a difficult opponent."Definitely, the match against Guinea will be a tough one. African teams are always difficult to play against. They are strong; they are tough; they are speedy. That match will give us a proper estimation of where we stand against quality opponents, and how we can play against them," Rocky said.The Indian team had the three weeks of preparation camp before leaving for the tournament. The team will feature a number of new faces in the tournament."We have had a good three weeks of preparation with the squad, where we have worked on a number of things to improve the overall game that we play. We also have a number of new faces in the squad, and we are hoping that their improvement will go on the increase our squad strength in the future," Rocky said."For me, right now, the most important thing is to play these matches against top teams in order to get our team ready for the challenges ahead," she concluded.India will begin their COTIF campaign against Guinea at Valencia in Spain on August 1 while the final of the tournament will be played on August 8. (ANI)